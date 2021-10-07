Published: 11:30 AM October 7, 2021

Police hope to identify a man found dead by a swimming pool from his tattoos. - Credit: Cambs Police

Tattoos could help solve the mystery of a man found dead near a public swimming pool in April.

Police have released images of two tattoos in a final bid to identify the man.

The man’s body was found near the regional swimming pool, Bishops Road, Peterborough on April 11.

A police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries to find out who he is have proved, thus far, unsuccessful.”

The man is white, aged between 25 and 35, with light brown cropped hair, is of medium build and has distinctive tattoos including the ones pictured on his forearms.

Police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on their web-chat or call 101 and quote incident 110 of April 11.