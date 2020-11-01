Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Nana’s Tea Rooms only opened in October, yet it is already making an impact on the local community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sisters Abby Harvey and Lisa Fell run the tea rooms alongside Jenny Izzard, but the trio were not sure on what to call their new venture.

“We were thinking about different things and when nana passed away, so we thought it could be a good name,” Abby said.

“Lisa said ‘what about nana’s?’ At first, I wasn’t sure, but it was like coming to nana’s for tea and cake, and coming together.”

Abby’s and Lisa’s grandmother died in August, which inspired the choice of name having gone to her house for tea and cake in the past.

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey, Lisa Fell and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey, Lisa Fell and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

In a bid to open at a slightly less busy time, Nana’s Tea Rooms has been overwhelmed with interest since it replaced Hatters which closed in the summer, and it’s not just savoury treats that pull in residents.

“We were blown away on the first Saturday when we sold out; I think it was an hour and a half in and there was no cake! Every sausage roll and jacket potato had gone,” Abby said.

“My sister made celebration cakes as a part-time business previously, so she has experience with that.

“While people can still do things, we’re hoping that will be beneficial to use because people are not travelling as far and people may feel safe within their own Chatteris bubble.”

Different cakes are offered every day and customers can also contribute their own photos with their grandmothers, friends and relatives to ‘Nana’s Gallery’.

Quirky features grace the walls, including a chalkboard with the phrase ‘there’s no place like nana’s’, adding to a friendly, community atmosphere.

“Everyone has been really positive and embodied what we wanted to say in that everyone is welcome,” Abby added.

“We have spoken to the florists about having things in here for sale, so we’ve tried to bring in the community that way and help local businesses. Everyone has been so lovely.

“We don’t want to be a café; we want to be a tea room, like a home from home. We want to create somewhere that is like a warm welcome and somewhere they like to be.”

Visit Nana’s Tea Rooms on 25A High Street, telephone 01354 696795 or go to their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: