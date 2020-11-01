Advanced search

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 November 2020

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Nana’s Tea Rooms only opened in October, yet it is already making an impact on the local community.

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTERNana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sisters Abby Harvey and Lisa Fell run the tea rooms alongside Jenny Izzard, but the trio were not sure on what to call their new venture.

“We were thinking about different things and when nana passed away, so we thought it could be a good name,” Abby said.

“Lisa said ‘what about nana’s?’ At first, I wasn’t sure, but it was like coming to nana’s for tea and cake, and coming together.”

Abby’s and Lisa’s grandmother died in August, which inspired the choice of name having gone to her house for tea and cake in the past.

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey, Lisa Fell and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTERNana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey, Lisa Fell and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER

In a bid to open at a slightly less busy time, Nana’s Tea Rooms has been overwhelmed with interest since it replaced Hatters which closed in the summer, and it’s not just savoury treats that pull in residents.

“We were blown away on the first Saturday when we sold out; I think it was an hour and a half in and there was no cake! Every sausage roll and jacket potato had gone,” Abby said.

“My sister made celebration cakes as a part-time business previously, so she has experience with that.

“While people can still do things, we’re hoping that will be beneficial to use because people are not travelling as far and people may feel safe within their own Chatteris bubble.”

Different cakes are offered every day and customers can also contribute their own photos with their grandmothers, friends and relatives to ‘Nana’s Gallery’.

Quirky features grace the walls, including a chalkboard with the phrase ‘there’s no place like nana’s’, adding to a friendly, community atmosphere.

“Everyone has been really positive and embodied what we wanted to say in that everyone is welcome,” Abby added.

“We have spoken to the florists about having things in here for sale, so we’ve tried to bring in the community that way and help local businesses. Everyone has been so lovely.

“We don’t want to be a café; we want to be a tea room, like a home from home. We want to create somewhere that is like a warm welcome and somewhere they like to be.”

Visit Nana’s Tea Rooms on 25A High Street, telephone 01354 696795 or go to their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter

Shop Local: Supporting one another helps bakery grow a fine reputation

Tina Prior (pictured), owner of The Old Bakery on Market Hill, Chatteris, has reached out to other local businesses and the wider community in a bid to support one another. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth�s Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER