March Town Ladies on course to raise thousands from fundraising efforts
PUBLISHED: 10:32 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 18 December 2019
Archant
March Town Ladies are on course to raise thousands of pounds for charity after completing a series of fundraising events.
The team aim to pocket over £5,000 by the end of the season, having already supported two charities this year.
In September, players took on a gruelling walk up some of Britain's highest peaks, including Ben Nevis for teammate Kayleigh Churchyard who suffers from Crohn's Disease, raising £2,706 for Crohn's & Colitis UK.
Forward Naomi McGarvie also participated in a sponsored boxing match and raised £700 for Cancer Research, with defender Sydney Davis hoping to earn £2,000 for the Samaritans at next year's Brighton Marathon.
Rich Lorraine, ladies team coach, said: "The club are extremely proud of all the players who give up their time to help others.
"We hope that younger players see the Hares as role models and show what can be achieved on and off the pitch."