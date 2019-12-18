March Town Ladies on course to raise thousands from fundraising efforts

March Town Ladies team: Kayleigh Churchyard (centre) and teammates with their Crohn's & Colitis UK cheque. Picture: CAROLE DAVIS Archant

March Town Ladies are on course to raise thousands of pounds for charity after completing a series of fundraising events.

Sydney Davis, of March, hopes to raise £2,000 from next year's Brighton Marathon. Picture: CAROLE DAVIS Sydney Davis, of March, hopes to raise £2,000 from next year's Brighton Marathon. Picture: CAROLE DAVIS

The team aim to pocket over £5,000 by the end of the season, having already supported two charities this year.

In September, players took on a gruelling walk up some of Britain's highest peaks, including Ben Nevis for teammate Kayleigh Churchyard who suffers from Crohn's Disease, raising £2,706 for Crohn's & Colitis UK.

Forward Naomi McGarvie also participated in a sponsored boxing match and raised £700 for Cancer Research, with defender Sydney Davis hoping to earn £2,000 for the Samaritans at next year's Brighton Marathon.

Naomi McGarvie took part in a boxing match to raise funds for Cancer Research. Picture: CAROLE DAVIS Naomi McGarvie took part in a boxing match to raise funds for Cancer Research. Picture: CAROLE DAVIS

Rich Lorraine, ladies team coach, said: "The club are extremely proud of all the players who give up their time to help others.

"We hope that younger players see the Hares as role models and show what can be achieved on and off the pitch."