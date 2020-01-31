Phones, tablets and TV stolen after 'at least four people' smash their way into Currys PC World store

At least four thieves smashed their way into Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough overnight. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

Mobile phones and tablets were amongst the items stolen after "at least four people" smashed their way into a Cambridgeshire electronics store.

Thieves smashed through brickwork at the back of Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough at around 3am on Friday, January 31.

Suspects left a baseball cap, an axe and a damaged TV behind after the early-morning smash and grab which also saw a metal fence damaged.

Detective Sergeant Justin Howard said: "A substantial amount of noise is likely to have been made when the brickwork was smashed, and the metal fence was damaged.

"Burglary can have a devastating effect on businesses, and we are keen to find those responsible.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch."

The group had left the area by the time officers arrived, but it is believed they left the area in a vehicle and headed towards the Rhubarb Bridge near the A47.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/7735/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org