Police use ‘clever bit of technology’ to return stolen digger to its owners

A stolen mini digger was returned to its rightful owners after police implemented a “clever bit of technology” to find it.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team gave their colleagues a tip-off about the stolen piece of machinery.

The force is keeping exactly what they did close to their chest, but less than a month later the orange digger was tracked down in Eastrea.

A police spokesperson said: “Can we find it? Yes we did!

“With the aid of technology officers from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team were able to track down and seize the stolen mini digger.

“Our Rural Crime Action Team gave us details in relation if the digger that had been stolen last month from Peterborough and was being used in our area.

“A clever bit of technology later and we were able to locate it in action; the team recovered the digger and it has now been returned to its rightful owner!”