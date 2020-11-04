Advanced search

Police use ‘clever bit of technology’ to return stolen digger to its owners

PUBLISHED: 11:05 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 04 November 2020

Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland

Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A stolen mini digger was returned to its rightful owners after police implemented a “clever bit of technology” to find it.

Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team gave their colleagues a tip-off about the stolen piece of machinery.

The force is keeping exactly what they did close to their chest, but less than a month later the orange digger was tracked down in Eastrea.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesperson said: “Can we find it? Yes we did!

“With the aid of technology officers from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team were able to track down and seize the stolen mini digger.

“Our Rural Crime Action Team gave us details in relation if the digger that had been stolen last month from Peterborough and was being used in our area.

“A clever bit of technology later and we were able to locate it in action; the team recovered the digger and it has now been returned to its rightful owner!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Four people -including teenage girl - seriously injured in head-on crash

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Four people -including teenage girl - seriously injured in head-on crash

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

HMO ‘not a glorified slum’ says developer as councillors vote to defer application

2 Museum Square, Wisbech, when it was advertised for sale last year for £175,000. The house was until recently used for offices but has permission to return it to a family home. However a new application is for it become an HMO. Picture; ARCHIVE

Town plans a Covid alternative to help spread Christmas cheer

Children may not be able to sit on Santa’s knee this year, but they can still have a socially distanced chat with him as part of alternative plans to spread festive cheer in Wisbech. This image was taken at last year's Wisbech Christmas Lights switch-on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police use ‘clever bit of technology’ to return stolen digger to its owners

Police successfully located this stolen mini digger in Eastrea and returned it to its owners. Picture: Policing Fenland

Runners lace their boots for annual 10k and charity races

Three Counties Running Club members were out in force for the virtual Fen10 race which started and finished at Marshland High School, as well as taking part in a charity run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Ladies prepare for second lockdown with six-goal display

Leverington Ladies in action during their last game before the coronavirus lockdown against Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds. Picture: NARICE BRITTON