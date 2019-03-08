Gallery

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage.

Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today after the explosion. They are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene in Celta Road, Woodston at about 7pm last night (Thursday August 29).

No one was injured during the incident.

Temporary road closures were put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, March, Sawtry, Wisbech attended the incident, along with a crew from Spalding, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident command unit from Huntingdon, water carrier from Ramsey, HVP supported by firefighters from Papworth and Gamlingay, a water carrier from Newmarket, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the incident support unit from St Neots and a water carrier from Fakenham, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19.

