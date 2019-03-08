Advanced search

Gallery

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

PUBLISHED: 17:06 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 30 August 2019

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around �2million worth of damage. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around �2million worth of damage. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today after the explosion. They are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene in Celta Road, Woodston at about 7pm last night (Thursday August 29).

No one was injured during the incident.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH.Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH.

Temporary road closures were put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, March, Sawtry, Wisbech attended the incident, along with a crew from Spalding, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The incident command unit from Huntingdon, water carrier from Ramsey, HVP supported by firefighters from Papworth and Gamlingay, a water carrier from Newmarket, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the incident support unit from St Neots and a water carrier from Fakenham, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH.Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: CAMBS FIREFive teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Investigation underway to find out how 52 trailer units ended up on fire last night (August 29) at the former Pedigree Petfoods site at the rear of Hotpoint on Shrewsbury Avenue in Peterbrough. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Picture: HARRY GOODMAN,Investigation underway to find out how 52 trailer units ended up on fire last night (August 29) at the former Pedigree Petfoods site at the rear of Hotpoint on Shrewsbury Avenue in Peterbrough. More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Picture: HARRY GOODMAN,

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: HARRY GOODMANFive teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: HARRY GOODMAN

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: CAMBS FIREFive teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage.Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage.

You may also want to watch:

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: HARRY GOODMAN.Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough which saw 48 trailers go up in flames, causing around £2million worth of damage. Picture: HARRY GOODMAN.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Friday 30 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Court decides that woman terminally ill from an asbestos cancer contracted disease from washing her husband’s work overalls

Jean Allan of Murow, now and when she was younger; Jean washed her husband's overalls overalls for 25 years not knowing they contained asbestos. She is now terminally ill from an asbestos related cancer. Picture; FAMILY

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Court decides that woman terminally ill from an asbestos cancer contracted disease from washing her husband’s work overalls

Jean Allan of Murow, now and when she was younger; Jean washed her husband's overalls overalls for 25 years not knowing they contained asbestos. She is now terminally ill from an asbestos related cancer. Picture; FAMILY

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fancy paying £150 instead of £75 for dropping litter? Well soon you might have to but first tell the Fenland council what you think

A man gets issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice in Wisbech for dropping litter (left), and enforcement officers on patrol in Wisbech town centre. PHOTOS: Fenland District Council

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire fudge company fear no-deal Brexit will affect jobs in the region

Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYER

Devolution for Cambridgeshire ‘ a system that does more harm than good; in simple terms the combined authority is a fraud’ say Lib Dems

Mayor James Palmer (right) posted this photo of him with MP James Cleverly, the new chairman of the Conservative Party during a visit to London this week. “We discussed our plans for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Very pleased James has been appointed,” tweeted Mayor Palmer. Picture; MAYOR PALMER

£1,000 reward on offer after 4,000 Cambridgeshire homes left without phone lines, broadband and TV following cable thefts

In partnership with Openreach, the digital infrastructure company,Crimestoppers are appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last two weeks from the communications network in the Cambridgeshire area.Picture; CRIMESTOPPERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists