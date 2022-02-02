News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of assault amid heavy police presence in town

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:37 PM February 2, 2022
Heavy police presence in Whittlesey town centre leads to teenage boy's arrest on suspicion of assault

Heavy police presence in Whittlesey town centre leads to teenage boy's arrest on suspicion of assault - Credit: JOHN ELWORTHY

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after 15 police vehicles swooped on Whittlesey town centre this afternoon.

Four ambulances also attended the scene and the 16-year-old is now in custody.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.30pm today by the ambulance service to reports of concern for a person in a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

"He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”


