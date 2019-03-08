Advanced search

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum's 'full car' through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

PUBLISHED: 12:33 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 22 July 2019

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

A teenager has been caught behind the wheel of his mum's car while carrying passengers in a Cambridgeshire city - not for the first time either.

The 16-year-old was stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit down a residential road in Peterborough.

The silver Toyota family car was reportedly full of passengers when the teen was stopped during the early evening of Tuesday, July 16.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The 16-year-old was stopped driving his mother's car in Peterborough with car full.

"This is not the first time either. The car is off to the pound and the offender is off for a trip to the youth court."

One angry resident has hit back at the justice system following the incident and has said that officers are "too soft" on offenders and that there is "no deterrent whatsoever".

They said: "Too soft on these [offenders], no deterrent whatsoever. They will just keep on doing it and eventually kill someone and only get five years.

"Something needs to be done, the fines are pittance! They should cover the cost of the police and courts time! £X per hour then the police might have funds."

