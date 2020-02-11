Teen jailed for seven years after stabbing man 'multiple times' leaving him with collapsed lung

Teen jailed for seven years after stabbing. Pictured is the scene Farrow Avenue, Peterborough, October 22 2019. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

A teenage boy from Peterborough has been jailed for seven years after stabbing a man multiple times in his back and arm.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in October after carrying out the attack on his 24-year-old victim.

At about 5.40pm on October 22, the teenager was in Farrow Avenue in Hampton Vale when he saw the victim in his car, along with his sister and a friend.

The teen approached the victim, who had got out of his car, and stabbed him multiple times causing five stab wounds to his back and arm.

He suffered a collapsed lung and had to be intubated at hospital but was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for an operation to be carried out on is lung.

Three other teenage boys and a woman in her 40s were initially arrested in connection with the incident, however no further action was taken against them.

On Thursday (February 6), the teenager appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to six years in a Young Offender Institution for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He had another year added to his sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He pleaded guilty to both offences at a previous hearing.

DC Vicky Speirs, who investigated, said: "This was an extremely nasty incident which happened in the middle of a residential area and was witnessed by many people.

"Thankfully the victim has physically recovered from his injuries, however a number of lives have been affected by this and they will never be the same."

If you know someone who carries a knife report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org