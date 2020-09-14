Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage girl from Peterborough have charged her parents.

Police at the family home in Peterborough of missing teenager Bernadette Walker of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, Her parents are due in court accused of her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS Police at the family home in Peterborough of missing teenager Bernadette Walker of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, Her parents are due in court accused of her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were charged with the murder of 17-year-old Bernadette Walker in the early hours of this morning (Monday 14 September).

Bernadette was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

Police have been carrying out enquiries and searches in an attempt to locate Bernadette, however a ‘no-body’ murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on Friday (11 September).

Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said: “Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Both Sarah and Scott have been remanded in custody to appear in court virtually today.

Anyone with information should contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Penshaw.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

