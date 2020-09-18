Teenager, 18, jumps 10,000 feet over the Fens for stepdad in charity skydive

Danny Parker took part in a skydive from Chatteris airfield in aid of his stepdad and raised funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A Cambridgeshire teenager who shed five stone to jump 10,000 feet in aid of his stepdad has finally achieved his goal, more than five months later.

Danny Parker, 18, took on the jump on Friday, September 4, including 30 seconds in freefall for stepdad Peter Neville, who lives with Charcot-Marie disease (CMT), and raised £500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK) to go towards research funding.

In March, Danny decided to fly from the sky from Chatteris airfield for charity having taken four years to reduce his weight to 11st 6lbs, but the skydive was put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

Peter said: “Danny’s first words after the jump were ‘can I do this again for MDUK?

“I am super proud of him. He is already talking about doing another jump, but not at 10,000 feet. This time he wants to go 15000ft, which is just under three miles!

“He has turned into a real adrenaline junkie!”

CMT is a group of inherited conditions that affect the peripheral nerves outside the main central nervous system.

The disease is a progressive condition where symptoms including muscle weakness and numbness start to appear between the ages of five and 15, but these can develop until middle age or older.

To donate, visit Danny’s JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/33ufqCQ.