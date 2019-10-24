Advanced search

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough released on bail

24 October, 2019 - 10:10
Four teenagers were arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Peterborough has been released on bail.

Officers were called at 5.48pm to reports of violence in the street in Farrow Avenue, Hampton, on Tuesday (October 22).

On arrival, a man in his 20s was found suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition where he remains.

The two 17-year-old boys and another 18-year-old man remain in custody.

A 46-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail until November 19.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of October 22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

