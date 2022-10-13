Maddison Pauley has been modelling since she was a child and plans to go even further as she continues her career - Credit: Maddison Pauley

A Chatteris teenager has walked London Fashion Week and has dreams to go even further.

17-year-old Maddison Pauley walked the London Fashion Week after being scouted at a coaching session she attended to practice for Top Model UK.

On September 16, Maddison took to the catwalk on the opening day of London Fashion Week at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London.

She walked for both UK and International designers in front of press, buyers and others in the industry.

Maddison said: “I got a call from top model organiser and he told me that he’d like me to walk for him I was kind of in shock to be honest, I never thought I’d be doing that in my life.

“Me and my mum were sat in the living room in disbelief we had no clue it was coming.

“I went there expecting to be modelling one item or one outfit and ended up doing eight outfits.

“When you’re on the runway you’re like wow this is happening, taking it all in.

“The paparazzi and press all sat at the end of the runway, you get to the end and you can’t really see anything from the camera lights.

“I’d like to say thank to my mum and my whole family really, my best friend and my boyfriend came too which was really nice.

Maddison is continuing her career diligently to fulfil her dreams of New York, Milan and Paris.

Her mum, Michelle Pauley, said: “She’s not the most confident which is why I’m so proud of her, to end up where she’s got that’s absolutely brilliant. I’m happy as long as she’s happy.

Maddison has been involved in performing arts since she was 9, involved in dancing, singing and more.

She got into modelling at age 10 when her mum got her signed at a modelling agency and “it started from there, just by chance”.

Previously, she’s modelled clothing for spa company Champneys when she was only 12, as well as some dance wear.

Maddison is currently signed with London agencies Buzz Mode, Buzz Talent and Majestic Models.