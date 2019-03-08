Teenage motorcyclist killed in Benwick crash is named by police

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR © Terry Harris

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a collision in Benwick on Wednesday (August 14) has been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Chesser, of Ramsey Road, Benwick, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after his blue Suzuki motorbike left the road and collided with a tree.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to Ibbersons Drove at about 5pm.

Sergeant Becky Jones said: "I'm urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch."

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Harridge or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.