Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people who were found in the back of a lorry on the A14 have been taken to hospital - but no one is seriously injured.

The vehicle was stopped at the Shell garage in Godmanchester just after 2.20pm today (November 26).

Two people have been arrested - one on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearms offences.

Reports on social media from nearby residents suggest that "immigrants including babies" were seen taken out of the lorry.

A pregnant woman is also thought to have been on board.

An ambulance attended and those within the lorry were taken to hospital, but no one is thought to be seriously injured.

Police were alerted after receiving reports of concerns for ten people travelling westbound in the lorry.

Immigration services have been notified. Enquiries continue.

