Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital thanked for hard work during coronavirus pandemic by Sir Andy Murray

Sir Andy Murray thanked staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic through a video message. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge have received a video message from perhaps one of their most famous patients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Andy Murray recorded the message to thank those working at the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former tennis world number one visited the hospital for a scan before the lockdown and has also donated to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT).

In the video, Sir Andy said: “Everyone there was fantastic and extremely helpful. I have made a donation to the charity to say thank you very much for everything that you’re doing.”

He added: “This is obviously an extremely difficult time for everyone but none more so than for the healthcare workers, so I just wanted to say a big thanks for all of your hard work, dedication and the sacrifices that you’re making at this time for all of us.”

An ACT spokesperson said: “Like Sir Andy, we are in awe of the Addenbrooke’s staff who are working every day to save patients in impossible circumstances.

“We’d like to thank him very much on behalf of our NHS heroes for his kind donation to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust’s ‘Help your hospital’ appeal.

To donate, text NHSHEROES 10 to 70085 to donate £10, or visit https://donate.act4addenbrookes.org.uk/helpyourhospital/.