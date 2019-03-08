Disco night to raise funds to build sensory garden for adults with learning disabilities in March

Get your dancing shoes on to boogie the night away and help raise funds to build a new sensory garden for adults with learning disabilities and special needs in March.

Tennyson Lodge Day services based in March, are hosting a family disco night on Friday September 13 to raise funds to buy equipment for their sensory garden.

The garden will provide learners with a self-contained outdoor space where they will be able to enjoy a variety of sensory experiences.

It will be an area where they can have fun and learn new skills like gardening, while building confidence and improving their wellbeing.

Cambridgeshire County Council's Day Centre forms part of their Supporting into Work programme, which provides guidance and support to adults with learning disabilities and special needs.

In June, a team of volunteers from the local Nationwide Building Society branch joined forces with Tennyson Lodge to kick-start the sensory garden project by digging up the overgrown garden and painting fences.

Councillor Anna Bailey, chairwoman of Cambridgeshire County Council's adults committee said: "This is an exciting project for our Day Service and we really need your help to make it a success.

"Once complete, the new sensory garden will enable our service users to enjoy and learn about growing plants, flowers and vegetables, which will help to develop their skills, confidence and wellbeing.

"People are invited to come along - please bring your families and friends, and have a good time."

If you're looking to attend the disco night fundraiser, tickets are available to purchase from Tennyson Lodge, Hot Pots Cafe and March Braza Club.