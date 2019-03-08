Nationwide volunteers team up with Tennyson Lodge team to create sesnory garden for March

A group of volunteers from Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs.

The sensory garden project forms part of Cambridgeshire County Council's day services programme, which provides guidance and support to adults with learning disabilities.

A team of staff members from Nationwide spent the day painting fences digging up the garden area, which was overgrown with the aim of improving the environment for the people that use the centre.

Louise Sutton-Webb, branch manager at Nationwide, said: "The teams worked hard, the day was full on, but the whole team felt very good about having made a great difference for the community"

Councillor Anna Bailey, chairwoman for Cambridgeshire County Council's adults committee, said: "We are always extremely moved by the generosity and support received from the community and local people and businesses. It's amazing what local communities can achieve.

"Once complete, the new sensory garden will enable our service users to enjoy and learn about growing plants, flowers and vegetables, which will help in developing their skills and confidence - all important aspects to an individual's wellbeing.

"Everybody worked really hard, and we would like to say a massive thank you to the team at Nationwide for donating their time and energy to help with our garden project."