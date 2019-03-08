Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nationwide volunteers team up with Tennyson Lodge team to create sesnory garden for March

PUBLISHED: 12:39 27 June 2019

Volunteers from the March branch of the Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs. Picture: LOUISE SUTTON-WEBB.

Volunteers from the March branch of the Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs. Picture: LOUISE SUTTON-WEBB.

Archant

A group of volunteers from Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs.

The sensory garden project forms part of Cambridgeshire County Council's day services programme, which provides guidance and support to adults with learning disabilities.

A team of staff members from Nationwide spent the day painting fences digging up the garden area, which was overgrown with the aim of improving the environment for the people that use the centre.

You may also want to watch:

Louise Sutton-Webb, branch manager at Nationwide, said: "The teams worked hard, the day was full on, but the whole team felt very good about having made a great difference for the community"

Councillor Anna Bailey, chairwoman for Cambridgeshire County Council's adults committee, said: "We are always extremely moved by the generosity and support received from the community and local people and businesses. It's amazing what local communities can achieve.

"Once complete, the new sensory garden will enable our service users to enjoy and learn about growing plants, flowers and vegetables, which will help in developing their skills and confidence - all important aspects to an individual's wellbeing.

"Everybody worked really hard, and we would like to say a massive thank you to the team at Nationwide for donating their time and energy to help with our garden project."

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Care home residents in March treated to debut fashion show

Staff and family members take to the catwalk at Aria Court's inaugural fashion show. Picture: HOLLY SAVAGE

Nationwide volunteers team up with Tennyson Lodge team to create sesnory garden for March

Volunteers from the March branch of the Nationwide Building Society joined forces with the team at Tennyson Lodge in March to create a sensory garden for people with special needs. Picture: LOUISE SUTTON-WEBB.

Crime commissioner’s cash boost for Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets

Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite at the Youth and Community Fund celebration event. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

New environmental initiative to increase biodiversity in Wisbech now in place

Stuart Burton (left) and Peter Freeman assisted with the sighting of a bug hotel in Wisbech. Picture: STUART BURTON

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists