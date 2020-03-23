Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A member of staff was grabbed by their throat by an angry shopper at one of Cambridgeshire’s supermarkets amid the coronavirus pandemic, police have revealed.



Officers were patrolling the region’s supermarkets on Friday, March 20 as residents prepared to go into isolation and buy some last-minute shopping.

A criminal investigation has now been launched after one shopper grabbed a staff member by their throat at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have been across the district this morning meeting and greeting early morning shoppers.

“What is acceptable is only taking two product items as directed and understanding you are not the only person who needs food hydration and everyday essentials.



“Smiling at the staff and saying thank you for their hard work and buying your mum, wife or grandmother a nice bunch of flowers for Mother’s Day.

“What is not acceptable is thinking you are entitled to ignore the request of rationing and thinking you have a right to abuse staff. They are working for you, not against you.

“What is most definitely not acceptable is grabbing a staff member by their neck, assaulting them and thinking you can intimidate them, as happened yesterday at Tesco in March.

“The most definitely not acceptable category will be investigated, and a criminal investigation has now been opened. Be sensible, be safe, and think of others.”

