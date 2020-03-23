Advanced search

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:11 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 23 March 2020

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A member of staff was grabbed by their throat by an angry shopper at one of Cambridgeshire’s supermarkets amid the coronavirus pandemic, police have revealed.

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were patrolling the region’s supermarkets on Friday, March 20 as residents prepared to go into isolation and buy some last-minute shopping.

A criminal investigation has now been launched after one shopper grabbed a staff member by their throat at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have been across the district this morning meeting and greeting early morning shoppers.

“What is acceptable is only taking two product items as directed and understanding you are not the only person who needs food hydration and everyday essentials.

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

“Smiling at the staff and saying thank you for their hard work and buying your mum, wife or grandmother a nice bunch of flowers for Mother’s Day.

“What is not acceptable is thinking you are entitled to ignore the request of rationing and thinking you have a right to abuse staff. They are working for you, not against you.

“What is most definitely not acceptable is grabbing a staff member by their neck, assaulting them and thinking you can intimidate them, as happened yesterday at Tesco in March.

“The most definitely not acceptable category will be investigated, and a criminal investigation has now been opened. Be sensible, be safe, and think of others.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Tips and advice for families and carers home-schooling children as schools close amid coronavirus pandemic

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

Residents urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic in Cambridgeshire

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Peterborough Cathedral live streams Mothering Sunday service from behind closed doors- and here’s what some of those watching thought and felt about it

For the 1st time in its 900 year history Peterborough Cathedral conducts its Sunday service live to facebook. Pictured Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones. Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 22 March 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Tips and advice for families and carers home-schooling children as schools close amid coronavirus pandemic

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

Residents urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic in Cambridgeshire

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Peterborough Cathedral live streams Mothering Sunday service from behind closed doors- and here’s what some of those watching thought and felt about it

For the 1st time in its 900 year history Peterborough Cathedral conducts its Sunday service live to facebook. Pictured Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones. Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 22 March 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Ambulance service warns of hand gel shortage

The ambulance service warned staff of alcohol gel shortages. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of ‘amazing’ Manea woman raises over £5,600

A fundraiser launched to help pay for the funeral of Georgina Fitzgibbon (pictured) has raised thousands of pounds. Picture: GOFUNDME

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK
Drive 24