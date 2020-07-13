Video

Thanks a million! A-maze-ing tribute to NHS heroes and carers by garden centre

The stunning tribute to NHS workers on the frontline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by Skylark Garden Centre near March. Picture: Skylark/Terry Harris © Terry Harris

An a-maze-ing tribute has been paid to NHS heroes and carers working on the frontline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by Skylark Garden Centre.

The Fenland garden centre, near March, is famous for their spectacular maize maze designs which can be seen perfectly from the skies.

Edward Gowler, owner, and his team have decided this time they would say thank you to the National Health Service and the hard-working carers.

Mr Gowler and his team planted over a million maize plants in their 12-acre field, then painstakingly cut out 3km of pathways through the plants.

When viewed from the air, the maze of pathways spells out ‘Skylark Thanks NHS’ with a giant heart which, on its own, is over an acre in size, the equivalent of around 16 tennis courts!

It took the team over three days to design and cut out the pathways which are carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image.

Mr Gowler said: “We have been out clapping for carers every week, but I wanted to do something more to say thank you to the amazing frontline staff in the NHS and carers who have put their lives on the line to see us through the worst of Covid-19.”

The maize maze will be open for visitors from Saturday, July 18 until the start of September.

Proceeds from the sale of maps to help you navigate the maze will be donated to NHS Charities Together and The Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte’s Way).

Skylark will also be giving free entry to one NHS or career family each week and are asking for nominations via their social media.

Skylark Maize Maze and funyard have been awarded the Visit England ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard confirming that they have implemented the Government’s COVID-19 reopening guidance to welcome visitors.

To control numbers and manage social distancing visitors will need book tickets online in advance.

For more information, visit: www.skylark-events.co.uk