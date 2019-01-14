Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

14 January, 2019 - 14:03
A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has thanked the “lovely people” of March who stopped to help him when his wife with dementia, aged 68, fell over in the town centre.

Richard Butt has told this newspaper how grateful he is for assistance two nurses and several members of the public gave on Wednesday, January 9.

The 75-year-old said that his wife, Maggie Butt, fell forward on a drain just outside the Nationwide Bank on Broad Street in March.

He said: “I couldn’t hold her; she just went straight out of my hand and was left lying on the ground for an hour before the ambulance came.”

Mr Butt said that two off-duty nurses, who happened to be passing by, stopped their cars and rushed to help Maggie before paramedics arrived.

Maggie was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and was left in A&E for nine hours before being told she had fractured her wrist – the couple left at 10pm the same day.

Mr Butt added: “Our grateful thanks go to all the lovely people that stopped to help on Wednesday. Thank you also to people who brought Maggie some blankets.”

The 68-year-old will return to the city hospital tomorrow (January 15) where she will have a cast fitted to start the healing process.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge

Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge. Picture: BILL'S CAMBRIDGE.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car rescued by officers in Chatteris

Injured buzzard found in Chatteris is making a recovery. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists