Published: 12:54 PM September 7, 2021

Lucy Parker (right), who will be a VIP of the day for the Big Bash after winning the lucky draw, pictured with Cllr David Mason, mayor of Whittlesey. - Credit: RWT Photography

One event may have been cancelled, but for Whittlesey, there is a glimmer of light following a pandemic after all.

Instead of the traditional Whittlesey Festival, ‘Welcome Back Whittlesey 2021 – The Big Bash’ will take its place, providing different activities and exhibitions on September 12.

The free event, organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association and partners, will kick off with church services from 9.30am.

This is followed by a Royal British Legion service at the town’s war memorial at 12pm to mark 100 years of the legion branch.

Sporting activities such as archery and fishing will take place on the Manor Field from 11am while a Golden Age fair is due to happen at the Manor Conference Centre from 2-4pm.

Stalls from the likes of Fenland District Council, Whittlesey Museum, Age UK, Cam Sight and Active Fenland are planned.

A spokesperson for the event said: “There will be live music on the Manor Field 2-5pm with The Boatmen, Kill Me Kate and James Edmonds.

One of the eight golden ticket vouchers which Lucy Parker won was redeemed at the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey. Hotel owner Colin Wilson (left) donated the prize of a meal for four. - Credit: RWT Photography

“A family disco between 5-6.30pm at the Manor Conference Centre will take place. Tickets are free by emailing Fenland Youth Radio hello@fenlandyouthradio.com but there will only be a limited number of tickets available.”

For more details of the event, visit The Big Bash Facebook page or email lead organiser Robert Windle at: rawindle@virginmedia.com.