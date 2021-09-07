Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
- Credit: RWT Photography
One event may have been cancelled, but for Whittlesey, there is a glimmer of light following a pandemic after all.
Instead of the traditional Whittlesey Festival, ‘Welcome Back Whittlesey 2021 – The Big Bash’ will take its place, providing different activities and exhibitions on September 12.
The free event, organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association and partners, will kick off with church services from 9.30am.
This is followed by a Royal British Legion service at the town’s war memorial at 12pm to mark 100 years of the legion branch.
Sporting activities such as archery and fishing will take place on the Manor Field from 11am while a Golden Age fair is due to happen at the Manor Conference Centre from 2-4pm.
Stalls from the likes of Fenland District Council, Whittlesey Museum, Age UK, Cam Sight and Active Fenland are planned.
A spokesperson for the event said: “There will be live music on the Manor Field 2-5pm with The Boatmen, Kill Me Kate and James Edmonds.
“A family disco between 5-6.30pm at the Manor Conference Centre will take place. Tickets are free by emailing Fenland Youth Radio hello@fenlandyouthradio.com but there will only be a limited number of tickets available.”
For more details of the event, visit The Big Bash Facebook page or email lead organiser Robert Windle at: rawindle@virginmedia.com.