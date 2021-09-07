News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:54 PM September 7, 2021   
Lucy Parker with Cllr David Mason mayor of Whittlesey

Lucy Parker (right), who will be a VIP of the day for the Big Bash after winning the lucky draw, pictured with Cllr David Mason, mayor of Whittlesey. - Credit: RWT Photography

One event may have been cancelled, but for Whittlesey, there is a glimmer of light following a pandemic after all. 

Instead of the traditional Whittlesey Festival, ‘Welcome Back Whittlesey 2021 – The Big Bash’ will take its place, providing different activities and exhibitions on September 12. 

The free event, organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association and partners, will kick off with church services from 9.30am. 

This is followed by a Royal British Legion service at the town’s war memorial at 12pm to mark 100 years of the legion branch. 

Sporting activities such as archery and fishing will take place on the Manor Field from 11am while a Golden Age fair is due to happen at the Manor Conference Centre from 2-4pm. 

You may also want to watch:

Stalls from the likes of Fenland District Council, Whittlesey Museum, Age UK, Cam Sight and Active Fenland are planned. 

A spokesperson for the event said: “There will be live music on the Manor Field 2-5pm with The Boatmen, Kill Me Kate and James Edmonds. 

Colin Wilson and Lucy Parker at Falcon Hotel Whittlesey

One of the eight golden ticket vouchers which Lucy Parker won was redeemed at the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey. Hotel owner Colin Wilson (left) donated the prize of a meal for four. - Credit: RWT Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 
  2. 2 Moped riders flee scene of crash
  3. 3 Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
  1. 4 James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle 
  3. 6 Volunteers give MP tour of Gault Wood
  4. 7 Hunt is on after late night village blaze
  5. 8 Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 
  6. 9 New house disliked by planning chiefs gets green light
  7. 10 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman

“A family disco between 5-6.30pm at the Manor Conference Centre will take place. Tickets are free by emailing Fenland Youth Radio hello@fenlandyouthradio.com but there will only be a limited number of tickets available.” 

For more details of the event, visit The Big Bash Facebook page or email lead organiser Robert Windle at: rawindle@virginmedia.com.  

People
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington

Cambs Live | Updated

Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Crowlnad Road Eye Green

Cambs Live

Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon