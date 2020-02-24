Advanced search

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 'with no real point other than to be cheeky'.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

PUBLISHED: 11:10 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 24 February 2020

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Tongue in cheek fund raiser Joe Watson of March (who describes himself as 'Ice Man') has launched a £1,000 GoFundMe appeal to raise money......for himself.

The cheeky chap from March wants to raise £1,000 - for himself to have a good time. So far he's not getting too much by way of donations. Picture; GOFUNDMEThe cheeky chap from March wants to raise £1,000 - for himself to have a good time. So far he's not getting too much by way of donations. Picture; GOFUNDME

"If everyone donated a tiny bit of money, that small that you won't even miss it, you can make a massive difference in my life," he quipped on his appeal page.

"Please drop a quid or even a penny in the pot and let's see how much we can raise just for a random GoFundMe with no real point other than to be cheeky!"

Appealing to the better nature of friends he added: "I have always been told you don't ask you don't get, so it's got to be worth a try as this cost me nothing to set up".

"Come on everyone, give me a quid so I can go buy new shoes and a pint."

Forty-eight hours after launching the appeal his £1,000 target seems a long way off.

"No donations yet," says the appeal page. "Be the first to help."

