Care home named ‘excellent’ in recent ADASS report
- Credit: Black Swan Care Group
A care home in Chatteris has been named ‘excellent’ in a recent ADASS report after achieving an overall score of 95.5%.
Staff at The Gables Care Home in East Park Street, Chatteris are ‘over the moon’ with their score that covers a wide range of different recommendations and requirements within the social care sector.
The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) monitors social care services to ensure residents are getting the best care possible to live their lives to the fullest.
The Gables received ratings of 100% in nine out of 16 categories, achieving 70% in each individual category.
Home Manager, Julie Tyler, said: “We want to take a moment to say thank you to the amazing team who really do go above and beyond every day in every aspect of their work.
“They ensure our residents are living fun-filled, active lives whilst being treated with dignity and independence.”
