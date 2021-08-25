Published: 2:26 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM August 25, 2021

The Gables care home in Chatteris received its award based on reviews from its residents and their loved ones. - Credit: The Gables

A care home has been named one of the top 20 in the East of England for the fourth year running.

The Gables in Chatteris, that is part of the Black Swan Care Group, received the award from carehome.co.uk for its best practices and person-centred care.

Carehome.co.uk rewards homes and providers throughout the region and across the country.

Awards are given out based on reviews of the care home written by its residents, as well as their loved ones across the last 12-18 months.

Manager, Julie Tyler, was over the moon to receive the award.

“This is the fourth year running The Gables has received the Top 20 award and we are so thrilled!,” said Julie.

“I’m sure every care home in the country will agree this has been one of the most difficult and trying times for our residents, their families and our staff.

“I am so proud of how we have all worked together as a team and had the support of everyone to enable us to once again receive such a prestigious award.

“We are incredibly proud ."

The Gables is described as a home full of love and laughter with a smiley resident group who are always up for having some fun.

A spokesperson for The Gables said: “The award is always very poignant for our staff group.

"It is a direct result of the commitment, passion, dedication and care that the team show within their roles each day.”

"After the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic it's even more poignant."

As well as this achievement, the Black Swan Care Group has been named one of the top 20 large care home groups throughout the UK.

Managing Director, Tom Lyons, said: “We are incredibly proud of each and every member of staff across the Black Swan community.

“They have gone above and beyond wherever possible to provide top-quality, person-centred care to our wonderful residents.

“We wouldn’t be able to achieve accolades such as this award without your commitment, passion, dedication and care.

“We would like to thank every member of staff for your continued hard work.”