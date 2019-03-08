Advanced search

Don't worry Fenland music fans, the concert season is not ending just yet!

PUBLISHED: 12:58 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 14 August 2019

The Hereward Concert Band will be performing at a special 'Help for Heroes' charity concert at the Neale-Wade Academy in March next month. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Although the regular concert season is drawing to a close, music enthusiasts can still be satisfied at a special event next month.

The Hereward Concert Band's 10th annual 'Help for Heroes' charity concert will be performing an evening of military and light popular music.

As well as this, the band will play alongside local professional and amateur musicians, ex-forces players and Neale-Wade students and staff members.

Henry Clydesdale, principle trumpet of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps Staff Band and Ceri Griffin, head of music at Neale-Wade Academy, are the main conductors for the evening.

The concert takes place at the Neale-Wade Academy in March on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults, £3 for students and under 16's, and are available on the door.

A raffle draw and refreshments will be available, plus free parking, with all proceeds being evenly split between Help for Heroes and the Neale-Wade music department.

