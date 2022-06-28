The highlights of the 2022 Chatteris Midsummer Festival
- Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris
The Chatteris Midsummer Festival returned in full swing this year and is filled with highlights after COVID-19 cancelled festivals in 2020 and restricted celebrations in 2021.
As with every year, the festival had a theme and this year's theme was Fairy Tales and Folklore.
The theme was evident from the beginning of the festival with the parade on Saturday - which kicks off the weekend’s events every year - and everyone dressed for the occasion.
Glebelands Primary School joined the parade dressed as the fairy tale characters from Shrek, the Royal British Legion Youth, inspired by the story of the Cottingley fairies, dressed up as fairies and Cromwell Community College brought along some of their newest young students who dressed up as elves, fairies and princesses, among many other people who came to the parade in fancy dress.
The parade reached Furrowfields and the day's programme kicked off, beginning with a fancy dress competition.
More themed events followed, including story teller Mike Dodsworth, who told old fairy and folk tales for children, and the crown and dragon mask making workshop that provided children with materials to make fun masks for the event.
These preceded two performances of the dog and duck show, a country wide show that entertains crowds with sheepdogs herding a flock of ducks. The show also educated the crowds about dog behaviour issues and how to fix them.
The Ely and Littleport Riot Border Morris Dancers made an appearance and performed their traditional dance through the parade and on the festival's main stage.
Saturday's highlights finished with the end of the night performance from ska band Scooted and Booted.
Sunday continued the festivities with the dog show, shanties from Isle ‘ave a Shanty and the yearly spectacle of the colour fun run.
Children, families and people looking for some fun all took part in the run around the park , while they were bombarded with coloured powder paint.