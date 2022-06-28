News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
The highlights of the 2022 Chatteris Midsummer Festival

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:57 PM June 28, 2022
Mayor Linda Ashley in the Midsummer Festival Parade

Mayor Linda Ashley in the Midsummer Festival Parade - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

The Chatteris Midsummer Festival returned in full swing this year and is filled with highlights after COVID-19 cancelled festivals in 2020 and restricted celebrations in 2021. 

As with every year, the festival had a theme and this year's theme was Fairy Tales and Folklore.

 

The children of Glebelands Primary School marching in the parade in Shrek: The Movie costumes

The children of Glebelands Primary School marching in the parade in Shrek: The Movie costumes - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

The theme was evident from the beginning of the festival with the parade on Saturday - which kicks off the weekend’s events every year - and everyone dressed for the occasion.

 

The Royall British Legion Youth marching in the parade in fairy themed costumes 

The Royall British Legion Youth marching in the parade in fairy themed costumes - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Glebelands Primary School joined the parade dressed as the fairy tale characters from Shrek, the Royal British Legion Youth, inspired by the story of the Cottingley fairies, dressed up as fairies and Cromwell Community College brought along some of their newest young students who dressed up as elves, fairies and princesses, among many other people who came to the parade in fancy dress. 

Cromwell Community College marching in the parade dressed as elves, princesses and fairies

Cromwell Community College marching in the parade dressed as elves, princesses and fairies - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The parade reached Furrowfields and the day's programme kicked off, beginning with a fancy dress competition. 

The winners of the fancy dress competition

The winners of the fancy dress competition - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

More themed events followed, including story teller Mike Dodsworth, who told old fairy and folk tales for children, and the crown and dragon mask making workshop that provided children with materials to make fun masks for the event.

Story teller Mike Dodsworth entertaining at the midsummer festival with classic folktales

Story teller Mike Dodsworth entertaining at the midsummer festival with classic folktales - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

These preceded two performances of the dog and duck show, a country wide show that entertains crowds with sheepdogs herding a flock of ducks. The show also educated the crowds about dog behaviour issues and how to fix them. 

A sheep dog herding ducks at the dog and duck show

A sheep dog herding ducks at the dog and duck show - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

The Ely and Littleport Riot Border Morris Dancers made an appearance and performed their traditional dance through the parade and on the festival's main stage. 

Morris dancers performing on the main stage at the Midsummer Festival

Morris dancers performing on the main stage at the Midsummer Festival - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

Saturday's highlights finished with the end of the night performance from ska band Scooted and Booted. 

Scooted and Booted ending Saturday night of the Midsummer Festival on the main stage

Scooted and Booted ending Saturday night of the Midsummer Festival on the main stage - Credit: AitchPhotographyChatteris

Sunday continued the festivities with the dog show, shanties from Isle ‘ave a Shanty and the yearly spectacle of the colour fun run. 

Children, families and people looking for some fun all took part in the run around the park , while they were bombarded with coloured powder paint. 

A family after finishing the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival

A family after finishing the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

A girl running through a cloud of powder paint in the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival

A girl running through a cloud of powder paint in the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

A mother and daughter crossing the finish line of the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival

A mother and daughter crossing the finish line of the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Cadets from the Chatteris branch running the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival

Cadets from the Chatteris branch running the colour fun run at the Midsummer Festival - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN


