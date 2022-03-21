From left: Lucie with her gift, Buffaload take care of it and, finally, Alina, now in Poland after fleeing Ukraine opens it. - Credit: FACT

A young girl who put together gifts for a Ukrainian child who fled to Poland have not only been delivered but she now has photos of its delighted recipient.

The ‘to a little girl in Ukraine’ gift was packed into a container and made its way to Poland as part of the efforts of a massive Cambridgeshire wide campaign.

“We had no idea if it would arrive or be included in the lorry loads and just be part of a huge delivery,” explained Nicola Christy of FACT which has taken part in support efforts.

Nicola said that following the successful Ukraine collection at FACT, they were contacted by Karly the mum of Lucie.

Lucie with her gift and messages from the Fens - Credit: FACT

Lucie had put together a shoebox to be donated “To a little girl in Ukraine”.

Nicola said: “We had already taken our donations that filled six minibuses to the Pymoor drop off.

“But I had a few remaining bits to drop off at the Wisbech Ukraine site.

“Lucie had put together a shoebox full of very thoughtful things – clothes, sweets, hair bobbles and toys.”

Nicola said: “I handed it over to Pip at the Wisbech drop off.”

Attached was the message from Lucie who had asked “if it could be given to a little girl like me”.

Pip said “We can only try.”

Buffaload taking good care of the package from a young Fenland girl for a Ukraine child - Credit: FACT

“And we waited,” said Nicola. “We had no idea if it would arrive or be included in the lorry loads and just be part of a huge delivery.”

Finally, photos arrived of it going off on the lorry with Marcin a driver for Buffaload.

“Now we have received photos of it having arrived safely and being handed over to a little Ukraine girl called Alina.”

In a park in Poland, Alina with the love gift from a child in the Fens - Credit: FACT

Nicola added: “This whole project has been amazing to co-ordinate at FACT.

“And it is the support of the whole community that made it and the kindness of a little girl who truly touched my heart who saw the news and wanted to donate to a little girl.

“I wonder if we can try to keep in touch with Alina – a pen pal maybe from this crisis?”

Rudi Jennings, a volunteer at the Wisbech centre, said the story touched many hearts.

Ukraine collection centre in Wisbech at Bambers retail park. - Credit: FACT

He described it as “the journey of a wonderful caring little girl and her care parcel”.