Advanced search

Special talk brings in the crowds at latest March Society event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 September 2019

The March Society held their 12th annual meeting with a special presentation by Mick Matthews (front row: fifth from left) from the Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group, which attracted a healthy audience. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER

The March Society held their 12th annual meeting with a special presentation by Mick Matthews (front row: fifth from left) from the Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group, which attracted a healthy audience. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER

Archant

Members and Fenland residents alike came together for a special presentation at the March Society's 12th annual meeting.

Those who attended were treated to a talk by Mick Matthews from the Cambridgeshire Self-Sufficiency Group, which attracted a healthy audience.

The group, based in Chatteris, meets monthly and includes a varied programme such as workshops on making beer, wine, sausages and compost.

Group members have been known to keep animals like cows, pigs and chickens, with other activities include hedge laying and basket weaving.

The March Society's next event is on Wednesday, October 9 from 7pm in March Library, where Peter Green of the National Trust will host a talk on'Wicken Fen: Past, Present and Future'.

Entry for the event is £2 for members and £3 for non-members, with tea, coffee and biscuits available.

For more information on the March Society, visit https://www.themarchsociety.org.uk, email info@themarchsociety.org.uk, or to learn more on the Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group, go to https://www.cambsselfsufficiencygroup.co.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Driver involved in two-car crash refuses blood test in hospital ‘because doctor was not British’

A man refused a hospital blood test following a two-car crash on the B1090 near Kings Ripton because the doctor was not British, a court has heard. Picture: Google Maps

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Driver involved in two-car crash refuses blood test in hospital ‘because doctor was not British’

A man refused a hospital blood test following a two-car crash on the B1090 near Kings Ripton because the doctor was not British, a court has heard. Picture: Google Maps

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

Special talk brings in the crowds at latest March Society event

The March Society held their 12th annual meeting with a special presentation by Mick Matthews (front row: fifth from left) from the Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group, which attracted a healthy audience. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER

Court appearance for Fenland man who accessed content that breached order made under sexual offences act

Adam Gaskin, 25, of March Road, Wimblington, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on September 19, where he admitted offences involving internet usage. Picture; STOCK IMAGE

Suspected thief withdraws £2,000 in cash from elderly woman’s bank account after stealing her purse while she was shopping at Aldi in Wisbech

Do you recognise this man pictured in these CCTV images? Police want to speak to him in connection with an incident of theft where a woman in her 70s had her purse stolen while shopping at Aldi in Sandyland, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with criminal damage in Thorney

One of two men police would like to question after an incident at Thorney in which men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Travellers move on from Chatteris car park after a stay that lasted just 48 hours

Furrowfields car park, Chatteris, today (Fri) at 10am. It shows a number of travellers who had parked up on Wednesday and occupying part of the site. By lunchtime today, says Fenlanc Council, they had left. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists