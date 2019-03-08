Special talk brings in the crowds at latest March Society event
PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 September 2019
Archant
Members and Fenland residents alike came together for a special presentation at the March Society's 12th annual meeting.
Those who attended were treated to a talk by Mick Matthews from the Cambridgeshire Self-Sufficiency Group, which attracted a healthy audience.
The group, based in Chatteris, meets monthly and includes a varied programme such as workshops on making beer, wine, sausages and compost.
Group members have been known to keep animals like cows, pigs and chickens, with other activities include hedge laying and basket weaving.
The March Society's next event is on Wednesday, October 9 from 7pm in March Library, where Peter Green of the National Trust will host a talk on'Wicken Fen: Past, Present and Future'.
Entry for the event is £2 for members and £3 for non-members, with tea, coffee and biscuits available.
For more information on the March Society, visit https://www.themarchsociety.org.uk, email info@themarchsociety.org.uk, or to learn more on the Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group, go to https://www.cambsselfsufficiencygroup.co.uk/.