Published: 12:02 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM October 7, 2021

Deborah Slator (pictured), who runs the charity 'Defibrillators for all' was surprised and thanked by The One Show in Whittlesey for all the hard work she does funding defibrillators for the town and surrounding villages. - Credit: Rob Windle

A popular British television show visited Whittlesey yesterday (October 6) to surprise a woman after she’d been recognised for her continued hard work to fund defibrillators for the town.

Deborah Slator, who runs charity ‘Defibrilators for all’, was surprised by Kirsty Gallagher, presenter for BBC’s The One Show at the Buttercross.

Crowds gathered as family and friends thanked Deborah for helping to fund the defibrillators for the town and the surrounding villages.

Deborah Slator (L) was surprised by presenter of The One Show, Kirsty Gallagher (m) and her TV crew in Whittlesey. - Credit: Rob Windle

Special video messages were sent across and displayed on a big screen for Deborah to watch.

The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace from TV programme The Chase and so many other special people said kind words.

Since the surprise, those who watched have taken to social media, congratulating Deborah.

The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace from TV programme The Chase and so many other people said kind words. - Credit: Rob Windle

One said it was a “fitting tribute to Deborah and everything she does for our town.”

The recording will be shown on The One Show next week.