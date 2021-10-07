News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:02 PM October 7, 2021    Updated: 12:28 PM October 7, 2021
Deborah Slator, who runs the charity 'Defibrillators for all' was surprised and thanked by The One Show in Whittlesey

A popular British television show visited Whittlesey yesterday (October 6) to surprise a woman after she’d been recognised for her continued hard work to fund defibrillators for the town. 

Deborah Slator, who runs charity ‘Defibrilators for all’, was surprised by Kirsty Gallagher, presenter for BBC’s The One Show at the Buttercross.

Crowds gathered as family and friends thanked Deborah for helping to fund the defibrillators for the town and the surrounding villages. 

Deborah Slator (L) was surprised by presenter of The One Show, Kirsty Gallagher (m)and her TV crew in Whittlesey.

BBC's The One Show visited Whittlesey to surprise Deborah Slator who runs the charity 'Defibrillators for all'.

Family and friends thanked Deborah Slator (pictured) for helping to fund as many defibrillators as possible for Whittlesey

Crowds gathered as family and friends got ready to thank Deborah Slator

Special video messages were sent across and displayed on a big screen for Deborah to watch. 

The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace from TV programme The Chase and so many other special people said kind words. 

Since the surprise, those who watched have taken to social media, congratulating Deborah. 

Deborah Slator (L) was surprised by presenter of The One Show, Kirsty Gallagher (m)and her TV crew in Whittlesey.

The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace from TV programme The Chase and so many other people said kind words.

BBC's The One Show visited Whittlesey to surprise Deborah Slator (pictured) who runs the charity 'Defibrillators for all'.

BBC's The One Show visited Whittlesey to surprise Deborah Slator (pictured) who runs the charity 'Defibrillators for all'.

Family and friends gathered to thank Deborah Slator for all the work she does for the town of Whittlesey

One said it was a “fitting tribute to Deborah and everything she does for our town.” 

The recording will be shown on The One Show next week. 

