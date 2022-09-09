Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, has shared "deep sadness" following the Queen's death. - Credit: Fenland Council

The chairman of Fenland District Council has shared his "deep sadness" after the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Councillor Alex Miscandlon said: "On behalf of all the people of Fenland, I would like to express my deep sadness at the news of the death of The Queen.

"I know that people throughout the district will share my great sorrow while at the same time feeling immense gratitude for her long life and 70 years of reign, service, and unwavering devotion to the whole nation."

The Queen died aged 96 on September 8.

"While we mourn her death, we give thanks for her life and for the shining example that she has given of commitment, faithfulness, and true Christian values," Cllr Miscandlon added.

"She has been loved and respected by all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with King Charles III and all the Royal Family at this sad moment in our history."