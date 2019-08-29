Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews will get food and refreshments while out on prolonged jobs thanks to new agreement

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE Archant

Fire crews from Cambridgeshire will now benefit from food and refreshments during prolonged jobs following a new signed agreement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE

Firefighters from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will be given the refreshments by The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), a not-for-profit charitable organisation.

The team is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and they provide voluntary support to the emergency services at large-scale incidents.

They provide refreshments such as food and drink or other practical support where incidents go on for a number of hours or even days.

The RRT works on a global scale and has helped the emergency services during incidents in the UK such as Whaley Bridge and Grenfell.

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE

The organisation deploys two trailers in Cambridgeshire - the first contains critical equipment and the other carries a BBQ.

The barbecue trailer has the capacity to grill 120 burgers at one time and also provides hot drinks.

You may also want to watch:

The Rapid Relief Team is only available at incidents when there are six or more fire engines attending, also when officers are on scene for longer than 12 hours.

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE

Jamie Johnson, station commander, said: "Our values in Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service align with those of the Rapid Relief Team.

"Being selfless and of service to humanity is one of the main motivations behind being a firefighter.

"Under the new agreement, the Rapid Relief Team is now available to our fire crews when they are dealing with large, prolonged incidents.

"Remaining energised and hydrated with food and drink is really important for firefighter safety. We are incredibly grateful to the Rapid Relief Team for their service offer."

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE

Ryan Kingston, local team leader of RRT, said: "It's a pleasure being able to work with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sometimes firefighters can end up in situations that can stretch over hours and days. We want to be there for them so they can replenish themselves whilst being on the line of duty.

"Being present at a national and local scale allows us to mobilise and reach incident locations rapidly."

The charity also works with other organisations and services to help tackle homelessness, disability and engage with youth charities in the UK.