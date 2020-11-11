Gallery

Born on the day The Great War peace truce was signed, Constance Peace celebrates her 102nd birthday

Constance Peace, who was born on Armistice Day, celebrated her 102nd birthday today at the Hermitage, Whittlesey. She was born on the day when the peace truce was signed to mark the end of World War 1. Picture: The Hermitage Archant

A woman born on Armistice Day and given a name to reflect her parents’ hope for future peace, celebrated her 102nd birthday at The Hermitage today.

Constance Peace was surrounded by staff at the Whittlesey care home where she lives as she celebrated her special day.

Connie was born on the day when the peace truce was signed to mark the end of World War one.

The doctor who delivered Connie suggested she should be called Joy or Peace.

Her parents liked his line of thinking and decided on Constance Peace in the hope that their little girl would enjoy her life in constant peace.

The secret of a long life in Connie’s words: “Working outdoors and a very happy marriage.”

Judy Wilson, manager of The Hermitage care home in Whittlesey where Connie lives, said: “I think this is rather special, to reach 102 years old”

Connie was born to Jessie and John Bothamley in Peterborough who decided to call their third child of five, Constance Peace, in the hope she would enjoy her life free of fighting, given the last few war years before she was born.

Connie’s father was a cattle dealer in Peterborough, whilst Connie’s mother stayed home to look after the family.

Connie says she had a very happy life growing up and can remember her grandparents Sam and Florence Hillum.

Her father died when Connie was just seven when her mother was expecting their last baby. Her mother then raised the five children on her own.

Her mother continued to live in Whittlesey until she died at the age of 85.

Connie married her husband Thomas in the 1940s and they had a daughter Barbara. Connie and her husband continued Thomas’s family business of celery growing in Whittlesey until Thomas retired.

They then grew vegetables and supplied locals in the area. Connie has a grandson Mark and two great grandchildren Liam and Jade.

Both Connie’s husband Tom and daughter Barbara died around ten years ago. Connie made The Hermitage her home nine years ago.

She says she enjoys living there and has fond memories of Whittlesey that she can pass on to staff, and residents.

Judy added: “We would also like to thank Jane Crow for the Remembrance Service at The Hermitage today, from our car park.”

