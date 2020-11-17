Advanced search

118 schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough confirm cases of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 17:14 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 17 November 2020

For the week commencing November 9, a total of 209 staff and 1,772 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating because of these cases. Picture: GettyImages/iStockPhoto/Richard Johnson.

Across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough there are 118 schools with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

For the week commencing November 9, a total of 209 staff and 1,772 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating because of these cases.

In Peterborough there are 163 staff and 1,818 pupils self-isolating.

Fenland remains bottom of the areas affected – with eight schools in the list.

The figures, relating to the week commencing November 9, show that Peterborough City, with 46 schools, has the most.

The joint media teams of Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said that in Cambridge itself there are 20 schools affected.

Huntingdonshire has 19, South Cambridgeshire has 13 and in East Cambridgeshire there are 12 schools where coronavirus has been confirmed.

“To help manage the volume of requests regarding Covid-19 outbreaks in schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and give an overview of the situation, we are issuing a weekly update in our media briefs every Tuesday,” says a county council spokesperson.

“The update details the number of schools in each area which have experienced an outbreak of the virus during the preceding week”.

The spokesperson added: “We will not identify individual schools, or say how many children or staff have contracted the virus as some schools will only have single cases.

“However, we will highlight the total number of pupils and staff who are self-isolating as a result of outbreaks.”

