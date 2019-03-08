Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

500 attend offical opening of Luke Jerram's Gaia Earth artwork at Peterborough Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 August 2019

Official opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; MATHEW ROBERTS

Official opening of Luke Jerram's Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral's central tower until September 15. Picture; MATHEW ROBERTS

Archant

More than 500 people gathered at Peterborough Cathedral last night (Monday) for the official opening of Luke Jerram's Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral's central tower until September 15.

Official opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; AMBER HOMER-WOOFFOfficial opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; AMBER HOMER-WOOFF

The rotation of the earth was switched on by Sue Woodhouse, who won a competition on the Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to officially start the exhibition. She had to answer the question, "How much quicker is Gaia than the real earth?" (Answer: 360 times faster).

The event began with an introduction from the Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, who remarked on the recent 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing, and the environmental inspiration for the artwork.

"Here we are underneath our very blue planet, given to us to God himself," he said. "Luke Jerram wants us to think about the vulnerability of our planet. This precious globe is all that we have. This is our home and we need to take care of it."

Kev Lawrence then led the guests in a countdown for the big switch-on, before declaring the Gaia exhibition officially open to a big cheer. He also told a charming story from when Luke Jerram's previous work, Museum of the Moon, was in the Cathedral in October 2018. A six-year-old had gone up to Luke Jerram and asked him, "When you've finished with the moon, will you put it back?!"

Official opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; AMBER HOMER-WOOFFOfficial opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; AMBER HOMER-WOOFF

Gaia is seven metres high and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface. Lit from the inside, it rotates once every four minutes, and is accompanied during evening openings by a specially-made surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Official opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; MATHEW ROBERTSOfficial opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; MATHEW ROBERTS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Car found on fire in Doddington ditch was ‘stolen and then burnt out’

This car was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17). Cambs Fire say it was an ‘accidental’ incident but the owner of the vehicle says it was stolen and then burnt out. Picture: AMY SATT.

‘Heights don’t bother me, so I thought I’d go for it’: Chatteris mum Katrina to fly from the sky in aid of children’s charity

Katrina Harrison (left) along with friends Nicola Norman (second from right) and Angela Brady (far right) after raising money from the Easter Fair fundraiser in aid of The Sick Children's Trust in 2016. Picture: KATRINA HARRISON

Inspirational March slimmer drops six and a half stone going from a size 26 to 12

Slinky slimmer Pauline has gone from a size 26 to 12. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Teenage motorcyclist killed in Benwick crash is named by police

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Most Read

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Car found on fire in Doddington ditch was ‘stolen and then burnt out’

This car was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17). Cambs Fire say it was an ‘accidental’ incident but the owner of the vehicle says it was stolen and then burnt out. Picture: AMY SATT.

‘Heights don’t bother me, so I thought I’d go for it’: Chatteris mum Katrina to fly from the sky in aid of children’s charity

Katrina Harrison (left) along with friends Nicola Norman (second from right) and Angela Brady (far right) after raising money from the Easter Fair fundraiser in aid of The Sick Children's Trust in 2016. Picture: KATRINA HARRISON

Inspirational March slimmer drops six and a half stone going from a size 26 to 12

Slinky slimmer Pauline has gone from a size 26 to 12. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Teenage motorcyclist killed in Benwick crash is named by police

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

500 attend offical opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork at Peterborough Cathedral

Official opening of Luke Jerram’s Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the cathedral’s central tower until September 15. Picture; MATHEW ROBERTS

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

Culture minister Nicky Morgan gives Grade II listing to historic Canary Cottage that was built shortly after the drainage of the fens

Canary Cottage on the A47 near Guyhirn

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists