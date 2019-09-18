Advanced search

Have you seen him? Police hunt for man in connection with theft of 12-year-old's mobile phone from self-service checkouts at Cambridgeshire Sainsbury's

18 September, 2019 - 15:10
Have you seen this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with a theft of a 12-year-old�s mobile phone. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Police would like to speak to a man spotted on CCTV after a 12-year-old boy's mobile phone was stolen in a Cambridgeshire supermarket.

Images have been released of the man leaving the Sainsbury's store in Bretton with the youngster's mobile phone after he left it at the self-service checkouts.

The boy returned to the Bretton Centre store later that day (September 6) after he realised that he left the phone behind, only to find that it had gone.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We have released CCTV images of a man we want to speak with in connection with the theft of a mobile phone in Bretton.

"The victim was using the self-service checkouts in Sainsbury's supermarket in Bretton Centre at about 6.15pm on Friday, September 6, when he left his phone behind.

"He returned to the store a short while later once he'd realised he had left his phone at the checkout, to find it had gone.

"Officers would like to speak with the man in the CCTV images in connection with the theft."

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/64253/19 or call 101.

