Communities come together to push ‘there’s no reason not to self-isolate’ message

Communities across Cambridgeshire have come together to spread awareness about self-isolation during the pandemic. Picture: File/Jacob King/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Communities across the county are coming together to help share important information about support for those self-isolating.

Residents are recording videos in several different languages in a bid to inform as many people as possible about the local support available.

Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Residents in our communities who are willing to translate important public health messages into other languages have been crucial to our efforts to reduce rates of the virus.

“Thanks to their help we are allowing as many people as possible to understand the very important messages around how we can all work together to reduce rates of the virus and the support that is available for people who need it, either to self-isolate or in everyday life.

“These latest video blogs are particularly important as they are helping residents to understand the support that is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, through the Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme, the local discretionary fund and the network of support hubs.

“Please get in touch if there are barriers preventing you from self-isolating, as we can help you to remove them. There really is no reason not to self-isolate.”

The Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme entitles people who meet certain criteria to a one-off payment of £500 if they lose income because they can’t work.

The payment can be made more than once if you need to self-isolate for a second or even third time.

There’s also a local discretionary fund for people who aren’t eligible for the Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme.

People who need help in other ways, for example help with food shopping, collecting medicine, dog walking, befriending services, can contact their local support hub.

For more information and to watch the videos, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk