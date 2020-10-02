Persistent thieves jailed after stealing commuters’ bikes from Cambridgeshire railway stations

Benjamin Hendy (left) and his partner Camilla Rumsey (right) were jailed after they stole bicycles from Huntingdon and St Neots railway stations.

Two persistent cycle thieves who were investigated by British Transport Police (BTP) after stealing commuters’ bikes at some of Cambridgeshire’s railway stations have been jailed.

Benjamin Hendy was jailed after they stole bicycles from Huntingdon and St Neots railway stations.

Benjamin Hendy, 38, from Bridgefoot, St Ives was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of thefts and one count of attempted theft, and ordered to pay £3,064 in compensation.

Hendy’s partner, Camilla Rumsey, 30, of Park Road, Peterborough was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after she pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and one attempted theft.

Police constable Chris Marshall said: “Bicycles belonging to passengers at Huntingdon and St Neots were targeted by this pair of persistent thieves between July and September this year.

Camilla Rumsey was jailed after they stole bicycles from Huntingdon and St Neots railway stations.

“The suspects were identified through CCTV and local enquiries and they were arrested at a nearby property soon afterwards.

“We understand the distress, cost and inconvenience that can be caused by cycle theft and target suspects and locations with a range of policing techniques.

“We also urge cyclists to take some simple steps before their journey and at the station to greatly reduce their risk of becoming a victim.”

Anyone noticing suspicious activity at stations or bicycle stands should alert a member of station staff or contact BTP by texting 61016, calling 0800 40 50 40 or, if a crime is in progress, calling 999.”

























































































































































































































