Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen. Archant

Thieves stole 13 containers of used cooking oil when they broke into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington this morning (Tuesday December 3).

Rob Leonard, owner, said two men in high visibility jackets broke in through the rear gates.

He said they stole the used cooking oil: "Basically we have this collected and we get money for it. They broke the back gate at 11.20am and took 13 containers of cooking oil. That's all they were after as they know they can get money for it.

"It was two men in a white transit van - we've got it all on camera."

In a post on the Facebook page Doddington's Doings, he wrote: "Be aware - The Three Tuns at 11.20am this morning had the rear gates broken into and some property has been stolen. This has been reported to the police.