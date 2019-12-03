Advanced search

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

PUBLISHED: 13:01 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 03 December 2019

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Archant

Thieves stole 13 containers of used cooking oil when they broke into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington this morning (Tuesday December 3).

Rob Leonard, owner, said two men in high visibility jackets broke in through the rear gates.

You may also want to watch:

He said they stole the used cooking oil: "Basically we have this collected and we get money for it. They broke the back gate at 11.20am and took 13 containers of cooking oil. That's all they were after as they know they can get money for it.

"It was two men in a white transit van - we've got it all on camera."

In a post on the Facebook page Doddington's Doings, he wrote: "Be aware - The Three Tuns at 11.20am this morning had the rear gates broken into and some property has been stolen. This has been reported to the police.

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Shooters American Diner create Christmas display out of recycled kitchen materials

Happy customers enjoying the recycled Christmas display at Shooters American Diner on March riverside. Picture: Supplied/ Claire Smethurst

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Slimming World members donate food for Advent to help less fortunate families in Fenland

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER

Charlotte Beck, 13, and CJ Atkinson crowned, respectively, 2019-2020 Young Fenland Poet Laureate and 2019-2020 Fenland Poet Laureate

Fenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Young Poet Laureate Charlotte Beck with her trophy. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists