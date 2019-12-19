Advanced search

Video

Thieves caught on camera walking through Chatteris late at night with sacks of stolen presents

PUBLISHED: 11:47 19 December 2019

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

The victim of a Chatteris burglary whose children's Christmas presents were stolen has gone public with CCTV images after the culprits ignored her 24 hour social media plea to return them.

Believing that "even thieves have hearts", she said she had posted the deadline online without the CCTV footage.

However nothing was returned and now with the release of the footage she hopes the burglars can be "named and shamed".

In the video the thieves can be seen casually walking the streets of Chatteris with sacks of children's Christmas presents that were stolen in a midnight burglary.

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOKThieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

But the victim is confident a neighbour's CCTV will play Father Christmas after the raiders were caught on camera walking past a window with sacks of stolen gifts slung over their shoulders.

The woman, who lives on Wimpole Street, only noticed that all of her children's presents had been taken from her garage overnight on Sunday when she returned home from work the next afternoon.

The mum-of-two said that her 13-year-old son hasn't been sleeping properly since the burglary because he is worried about something happening again.

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family’s Christmas. A relative has since made a poster appeal to try and track down the thieves. Picture: FACEBOOKThieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family’s Christmas. A relative has since made a poster appeal to try and track down the thieves. Picture: FACEBOOK

You may also want to watch:

"He said to me, 'it's going to cost a lot of money to replace all the presents so just worry about my little sister's gifts'.

"It broke my heart but also made me so angry that they have ruined my children's Christmas.

"You've got to have no soul to do something like this. It's such a violation against children."

Since the burglary the family have been inundated with offers of replacement presents for the children.

"Everyone in Chatteris has been lovely, offering us donations of presents, but that's not we're about as a family," she said.

"Our Christmas will be a bit smaller this year but we will handle it ourselves.

"It's just information that we want that will hopefully help us find who stole the presents.

"I know that two other people had their sheds broken into on the same night too, so the thieves need to know they can't get away with doing things like this."

A police spokesman said: "We were called with reports that a garage had been broken into between December 15 to 16 at a property in Wimpole Street, Chatteris. "Christmas presents are believed to have been taken along with power tools. Police are investigating."

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Latest from the Cambs Times

Thieves caught on camera walking through Chatteris late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town chief calls for a big reaction in huge games

March Town boss Brett Whaley wants the right response from his players. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police catch drink driver outside of Chatteris following tip-off from ‘vigilant’ member of the public

Tip-off by member of the public led to motorist at Chatteris being stopped. The driver was over the limit. Picture; ARCHANT

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

GOLF: March Golf Club reflect on successful season at AGM

This year’s trophy winners at the March Golf Club AGM. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists