Video

Thieves caught on camera walking through Chatteris late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

The victim of a Chatteris burglary whose children's Christmas presents were stolen has gone public with CCTV images after the culprits ignored her 24 hour social media plea to return them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Believing that "even thieves have hearts", she said she had posted the deadline online without the CCTV footage.

However nothing was returned and now with the release of the footage she hopes the burglars can be "named and shamed".

In the video the thieves can be seen casually walking the streets of Chatteris with sacks of children's Christmas presents that were stolen in a midnight burglary.

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

But the victim is confident a neighbour's CCTV will play Father Christmas after the raiders were caught on camera walking past a window with sacks of stolen gifts slung over their shoulders.

The woman, who lives on Wimpole Street, only noticed that all of her children's presents had been taken from her garage overnight on Sunday when she returned home from work the next afternoon.

The mum-of-two said that her 13-year-old son hasn't been sleeping properly since the burglary because he is worried about something happening again.

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family’s Christmas. A relative has since made a poster appeal to try and track down the thieves. Picture: FACEBOOK Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family’s Christmas. A relative has since made a poster appeal to try and track down the thieves. Picture: FACEBOOK

You may also want to watch:

"He said to me, 'it's going to cost a lot of money to replace all the presents so just worry about my little sister's gifts'.

"It broke my heart but also made me so angry that they have ruined my children's Christmas.

"You've got to have no soul to do something like this. It's such a violation against children."

Since the burglary the family have been inundated with offers of replacement presents for the children.

"Everyone in Chatteris has been lovely, offering us donations of presents, but that's not we're about as a family," she said.

"Our Christmas will be a bit smaller this year but we will handle it ourselves.

"It's just information that we want that will hopefully help us find who stole the presents.

"I know that two other people had their sheds broken into on the same night too, so the thieves need to know they can't get away with doing things like this."

A police spokesman said: "We were called with reports that a garage had been broken into between December 15 to 16 at a property in Wimpole Street, Chatteris. "Christmas presents are believed to have been taken along with power tools. Police are investigating."