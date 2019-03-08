Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech - taking £500 worth of stock

One of the UK's biggest discount health and beauty retailers has been targeted by shoplifters at its store in March and also in Wisbech.

CCTV has identified who police believe is the same person responsible for thefts from Superdrug in Broad Street, March, and three days later from the company's shop in the Horsefair, Wisbech.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to the people pictured in relation to two thefts from Superdrug."

The first theft was from March on September 26 when a large quantity of cosmetics was stolen from its branch in Broad Street, March.

Three days later a similar theft happened on in the Horsefair shopping centre, Wisbech.

"In total cosmetics worth more than £500 were taken," said the police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/69538/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police hope the CCTV images will track down the suspect.