School’s day of fundraising events raises nearly £300 for Children in Need

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:58 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 11:59 AM November 24, 2021
Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year.

Pupils at a school in Wimblington raised nearly £300 for Children in Need this year after taking part in a number of activities organised by the school council. 

Students and staff at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy arrived at school on November 18 wearing back to front clothing with a mixture of patterns on. 

At break and lunch time, the school’s cook, Mrs Cavilla had baked and iced 150 Pudsey bear biscuits which sold out in a “matter of minutes”. 

During the afternoon, classes went into the school hall to try their hand at a variety of stalls such as ‘hook a Pudsey’, ‘pin a patch on Pudsey’, and ‘drop a coin on Pudsey’s patch’. 

“We’d like to thank pupils and parents for their support in helping us raise a total of £280,” said Assistant Headteacher Nicola Webb. 

"We had a magic day planned on November 19 hence our events were a day early.

“I’m so proud of the school council for organising such a fun filled day which raised money for a wonderful cause.” 

