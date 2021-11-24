Gallery
School’s day of fundraising events raises nearly £300 for Children in Need
- Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy
Pupils at a school in Wimblington raised nearly £300 for Children in Need this year after taking part in a number of activities organised by the school council.
Students and staff at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy arrived at school on November 18 wearing back to front clothing with a mixture of patterns on.
At break and lunch time, the school’s cook, Mrs Cavilla had baked and iced 150 Pudsey bear biscuits which sold out in a “matter of minutes”.
During the afternoon, classes went into the school hall to try their hand at a variety of stalls such as ‘hook a Pudsey’, ‘pin a patch on Pudsey’, and ‘drop a coin on Pudsey’s patch’.
“We’d like to thank pupils and parents for their support in helping us raise a total of £280,” said Assistant Headteacher Nicola Webb.
"We had a magic day planned on November 19 hence our events were a day early.
“I’m so proud of the school council for organising such a fun filled day which raised money for a wonderful cause.”
