Gallery

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Pupils at a school in Wimblington raised nearly £300 for Children in Need this year after taking part in a number of activities organised by the school council.

Students and staff at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy arrived at school on November 18 wearing back to front clothing with a mixture of patterns on.

At break and lunch time, the school’s cook, Mrs Cavilla had baked and iced 150 Pudsey bear biscuits which sold out in a “matter of minutes”.

During the afternoon, classes went into the school hall to try their hand at a variety of stalls such as ‘hook a Pudsey’, ‘pin a patch on Pudsey’, and ‘drop a coin on Pudsey’s patch’.

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

“We’d like to thank pupils and parents for their support in helping us raise a total of £280,” said Assistant Headteacher Nicola Webb.

"We had a magic day planned on November 19 hence our events were a day early.

“I’m so proud of the school council for organising such a fun filled day which raised money for a wonderful cause.”

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy in Wimblington raised £280 for Children in Need this year. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy



