Advanced search

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

PUBLISHED: 12:47 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 December 2019

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey overnight.

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsThomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Thomas Hutchinson, of no fixed abode, was charged today (December 30) with burglary, attempted burglary, going equipped for theft and receiving stolen goods.

The 42-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 30.

The wanted man was spotted on Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey shortly after the incident in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Officers dispatched dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit to catch up with the man in question.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Wanted male spotted by Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey.

"While officers were on route male was seen to break into the RSPCA shop.

"Police dogs [were] nearby and the male was arrested, money also recovered near by. He has been charged and refuses bail.

"Thomas Hutchinson, 42, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary, attempt burglary, going equipped for theft and receiving stolen goods today.

"He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today."

Most Read

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Arrest made after man spotted on CCTV following break-in at Fen RSPCA shop

The man was arrested following the break-in at the RSPCA shop in Whittlesey on Monday, December 30. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Mummers the word as group of players take to the pubs of March for festive tradition

The March Mummers photo supplied by Liz Wright

Most Read

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Arrest made after man spotted on CCTV following break-in at Fen RSPCA shop

The man was arrested following the break-in at the RSPCA shop in Whittlesey on Monday, December 30. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Mummers the word as group of players take to the pubs of March for festive tradition

The March Mummers photo supplied by Liz Wright

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man, 23, banned from EVERY shop in Cambridge after stealing designer coats and jars of honey

Jamie Williams (pictured) is banned from every single shop in Cambridge after he was convicted of shoplifting. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

All celebrations for father and son after they both received New Year’s Honours

Matthew Hyde and his dad Richard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists