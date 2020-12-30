Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey overnight.

Thomas Hutchinson, of no fixed abode, was charged today (December 30) with burglary, attempted burglary, going equipped for theft and receiving stolen goods.

The 42-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 30.

The wanted man was spotted on Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey shortly after the incident in the town.

Officers dispatched dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit to catch up with the man in question.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Wanted male spotted by Peterborough City Council CCTV in Whittlesey.

"While officers were on route male was seen to break into the RSPCA shop.

"Police dogs [were] nearby and the male was arrested, money also recovered near by. He has been charged and refuses bail.

