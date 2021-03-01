Video

Published: 12:34 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM March 1, 2021

Eight-year-old Thomas Shepherd, of Doddington, has raised £1,300 for the Brain Tumour Research charity, by walking 310,000 steps in a month. The charity helped his schoolfriend Isla McNulty, who has a brain tumour. - Credit: TANYA SHEPHERD

A Doddington boy walked 310,000 steps in a month to raise £1,300 for a charity that helped his schoolfriend who has a brain tumour.

Thomas Shepherd, who wanted to raise £200 for the Brain Tumour Research charity, walked 10,000 steps every day in February alongside Isla McNulty's mum Laura.

Lisa McNulty, mum of eight-year-old Isla who has a brain tumour, will walk 10,000 steps every day in February for charity. Ian, Isla, Enya and Laura McNulty - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH CHARITY

Thomas’ mum, Tanya Shepherd, said: “Thomas has been determined and has done us so proud, we cannot put into words.

"He has absolutely smashed it! We were sceptical when he asked to do this and we talked to him about how hard it would be.

"But he proved us completely wrong," Tanya added, saying Thomas was meant to walk 280,000 steps but clocked up "a huge" 310,375.



Thomas Shepherd, friend of eight-year-old Isla who has a brain tumour, will walk 10,000 steps every day in February for charity. They are pictured with friends Charlie Mills and Emelia Smith. - Credit: FAMILY

"Thomas told us Isla's life has been at risk ever since she has had cancer and that he really wants her to be happy and for her to feel better.”

Laura said ahead of the fundraiser: “We are so touched that Isla’s lovely school friend Thomas has decided to take on the challenge too.

"Walking 10,000 steps a day at the age of eight is no mean feat!"



