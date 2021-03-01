Video
310,000 steps in a month raises £1,300 for brain tumour charity
- Credit: TANYA SHEPHERD
A Doddington boy walked 310,000 steps in a month to raise £1,300 for a charity that helped his schoolfriend who has a brain tumour.
Thomas Shepherd, who wanted to raise £200 for the Brain Tumour Research charity, walked 10,000 steps every day in February alongside Isla McNulty's mum Laura.
Thomas’ mum, Tanya Shepherd, said: “Thomas has been determined and has done us so proud, we cannot put into words.
"He has absolutely smashed it! We were sceptical when he asked to do this and we talked to him about how hard it would be.
"But he proved us completely wrong," Tanya added, saying Thomas was meant to walk 280,000 steps but clocked up "a huge" 310,375.
"Thomas told us Isla's life has been at risk ever since she has had cancer and that he really wants her to be happy and for her to feel better.”
Laura said ahead of the fundraiser: “We are so touched that Isla’s lovely school friend Thomas has decided to take on the challenge too.
"Walking 10,000 steps a day at the age of eight is no mean feat!"
