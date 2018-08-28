Advanced search

£5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information on Thomas Wall, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired a gun at woman and child in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 25 January 2019

Thomas Wall, who is 32-years-old, is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018 at 8am. Wall allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run. He is a member of the travelling community. He is understood to have links to Liverpool, Cheshire and Manchester. Picture: CRIMESTOPPERS.

A reward of £5,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers for information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Cottenham and for a breach of court bail.

Thomas Wall is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018, at 8am.

The 32-year-old, who allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run, is a member of the travelling community.

The breach of court bail relates to a requirement for him to live and sleep at Setchell Drove, Cottenham, after he was arrested, charged and remanded in Cheshire for domestic violence on his ex-partner.

Wall is understood to have links to Liverpool, Manchester and Cheshire.

Annabelle Goodenough, south east regional manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Thomas Wall is wanted urgently and we are appealing to people who might know where he is to contact us, with the promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“Our charity is here to take information from the public about crime, with the ultimate aim of helping to keep our communities safe.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers.

“In over 30 years we have always kept our promise of 100 per cent anonymity to everyone who trusts our charity with their crime information.

“Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Remember that your information could help keep someone safe from harm. No-one will know you contacted us and it could be your information that makes a huge difference.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Wall should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

