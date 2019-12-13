Jail for Thorney 'predator' who exposed himself to eight-year-old girl before assaulting her

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary's Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Archant

A Thorney man who exposed himself to a young girl in a sports centre before assaulting her is "behind bars where he belongs" after being jailed for a year.

Christopher Sellers, 70, exposed himself to the eight-year-old girl at a Peterborough sports centre in May.

The girl was there watching a sporting activity when she was approached by Sellers. He exposed himself and assaulted her.

The victim told her parents about the incident after leaving the sports centre.

Sellers, of St Mary's Close, Thorney, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and indecent exposure and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Friday December 12).

DC Claire Lethbridge, who investigated, said: "I'm glad we've been able to get justice for the victim and her family, and ensure Sellers is behind bars where he belongs.

"The victim and her family have been so strong throughout this whole process and I want to thank them for their help with the case.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice."

An NSPCC spokesman said: "This young girl's bravery in quickly telling her parents what happened has helped bring this predator to justice so he can no longer harm other children.

"Child sexual abuse can cause lasting suffering and it's important she now gets all the support she needs.

"Childline is there for children 24/7 and it's free to call on 0800 1111, with online chat available at www.childline.org.uk."