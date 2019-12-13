Advanced search

Jail for Thorney 'predator' who exposed himself to eight-year-old girl before assaulting her

PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 13 December 2019

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary’s Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary's Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Archant

A Thorney man who exposed himself to a young girl in a sports centre before assaulting her is "behind bars where he belongs" after being jailed for a year.

Christopher Sellers, 70, exposed himself to the eight-year-old girl at a Peterborough sports centre in May.

The girl was there watching a sporting activity when she was approached by Sellers. He exposed himself and assaulted her.

The victim told her parents about the incident after leaving the sports centre.

Sellers, of St Mary's Close, Thorney, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and indecent exposure and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Friday December 12).

You may also want to watch:

DC Claire Lethbridge, who investigated, said: "I'm glad we've been able to get justice for the victim and her family, and ensure Sellers is behind bars where he belongs.

"The victim and her family have been so strong throughout this whole process and I want to thank them for their help with the case.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice."

An NSPCC spokesman said: "This young girl's bravery in quickly telling her parents what happened has helped bring this predator to justice so he can no longer harm other children.

"Child sexual abuse can cause lasting suffering and it's important she now gets all the support she needs.

"Childline is there for children 24/7 and it's free to call on 0800 1111, with online chat available at www.childline.org.uk."

Most Read

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

‘Slow down, drive to road conditions’: Two cars crash in the Fens due to ‘weather conditions’

Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Former police officer and scout leader from March to be sentenced today for child sex offences

Phil Richardson, a former police officer and scout leader from March, is to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today (December 13) for child sex offences. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

‘Slow down, drive to road conditions’: Two cars crash in the Fens due to ‘weather conditions’

Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Former police officer and scout leader from March to be sentenced today for child sex offences

Phil Richardson, a former police officer and scout leader from March, is to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today (December 13) for child sex offences. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Special menu of Christmas puddings launched at Cambridge restaurant

Christmas pudding menu on offer at Six in Cambridge. Picture: SIX

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

General Election 2019: Barclay demolishes all before him with a stonking 29,993 majority in NE Cambs

General Election 2019: Steve Barclay at the count

General Election 2019: NE Cambs Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party candidates’ reaction as Steve Barclay is re-elected

A picture is worth a thousand words. The hopeful candidates have their first look at Steve Barclay's huge majority win at the NE Cambs general election count. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Jail for Thorney ‘predator’ who exposed himself to eight-year-old girl before assaulting her

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary’s Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists