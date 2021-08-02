News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pub closes as owners decide not to sell

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:12 PM August 2, 2021   
The Rose and Crown in Thorney closed for good on Saturday

The Rose and Crown in Thorney closed for good on Saturday, despite recently undergoing considerable renovations. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular Fenland pub has made an unexpected last orders announcement.

The Rose and Crown at Thorney opened for the final time on Saturday.

In a statement on social media, Ray Groves and Vince Gosling said: “The owners of the building have decided not to go through with the sale of the business and have chosen to take back control.

“While we’re deeply saddened by this decision, we would like to offer them our best wishes for the future.

“We would like to thank the whole community of Thorney – and wow, what a fantastic community you are – for making us feel so welcome and helping us get through what has been an extremely difficult year.”

Pub regulars left positive comments on the statement, wishing Ray and Vince the best and expressing sadness over the decision.

Ray and Vince took charge at the Wisbech Road pub in summer 2020 and oversaw renovations before opening for customers.

They offered takeaway services throughout lockdowns, reopening on April 14 for outdoor eating in line with government guidance.

Logo Icon