3 children pulled from water after BMW crashes
- Credit: Cambs Police
Three children were among the five occupants of a car pulled to safety after a car left the road and overturned in the Fens.
The crash happened just before 2pm on Sunday on the B1095 near King’s Delph Drove, Whittlesey.
“Thankfully they were all rescued with no serious injuries but were treated for hypothermia,” said a police spokesperson.
Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to the scene.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car upside down in a water-filled ditch,” said a fire service spokesperson.
“Using specialist equipment, they released five casualties who were left in the care of ambulance crews. The crews returned to their stations by 3.30pm.”
Police said the adults and three children were trapped after the black BMW left the road and crashed into a water-filled ditch.
Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.