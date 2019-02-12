Advanced search

Three Counties Running Club take on Storm Freya in Cambridge’s Saucony Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:50 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 04 March 2019

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club take on Storm Freya in Cambridge’s Saucony Half Marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD.

Three Counties Running Club take on Storm Freya in Cambridge’s Saucony Half Marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD.

Archant

Runners braved the wet, cold streets of Cambridge to join 9000 in the Saucony Half Marathon.

Luckily, Storm Freya didn’t hit but Three Counties Running Club members definitely made their mark.

Personal bests were claimed by seven members on what was a rather miserable day.

The 13.1 miles starts and finishes at Midsummer Common while taking in the historic sights of the beautiful city.

Lee Johnson was the first club member to finish in a cracking PB of 1:29:34 and also finishing in the top 550 runners.

Next across the line was Tim Clough with a great PB 1:33:31 followed closely by Graham Rushmer with a sprint finish to claim a time of 1:34:29.

Nicole Coughlin was the first female TCRC member to finish in a great time of 1:40:16 a head of Matthew Knott and Michelle Brown who ran the entire race together finishing in 1:48:59 with both claiming PB’s.

There was a nice steady finish of club members with Matt Hunter finishing in 1:54:30PB, Anthony Coultard 1:56:57PB, Emily Clarke 2:02:43PB and Leanne Taylor 2:28:40.

Junior Parkrun saw a great turnout of 45 runners with 6 TCRC Junior members taking part.

First home for the club juniors was Hayden Hall in 9:18 followed by Maisie Macdonald 9:23, Keira Fines 9:51PB, Issac Western 11:42, Stephanie Harbord 12:22 and Kallum Hall 15:11.

Club members Sandra Rhodes and Sarah-Jane Macdonald were supporting as volunteers.

Other Parkrun results

King’s Lynn

Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 20:55

Jonny Clark 21:50

Mark Mattless 22:46

Colin Apps 24:01

Alice Ingman 26:42

Teresa Rodrigues 26:43

Sarah Lamb 30:54

Steve Whitelam 34:01

March

Donna Johnson 29:00

Littleport

William Durkin 28:08

Highwoods

Steve Rhodes 24:24

Sandra Rhodes 35:37

Three Counties Running Club is next flying the flag at the Cambridge Boundary Run on March 10 and the Sublime 10k and Shouldham XC Series on March 17.

