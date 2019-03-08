Gallery

It's a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members

It's a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members: Sublime 10k. Picture: TCRC. Archant

Three Counties Running Club took part in lots of events this week in very warm, humid conditions with over 60 members racing all over the country and even on the other side of the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members: King's Lynn parkrun. Picture: TCRC. It’s a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members: King's Lynn parkrun. Picture: TCRC.

TCRC is definitely a family affair with partners, husband and wives and families taking on obstacles races, Parkruns, 10k's, 5k's, 10 milers and Half marathons.

Husband and wife Jonny and Jodie Clark tackled the mixed terrain Grimsthorpe 10miler. The 1 lap course around the beautiful grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle in Bourne wasn't easy but they both started and finished the race together crossing the line in a PB time of 1:51:55.

Husband and wife members Stuart and Michelle Brown travelled to Canada to take part in the Scotia Bank Vancouver Half Marathon, which was a warm undulating road race.

It's a family affair for Three Counties Running Club: Vancouver Half Marathon Michelle And Stuart It's a family affair for Three Counties Running Club: Vancouver Half Marathon Michelle And Stuart

This was Stuart's first Half Marathon and he finished with a fantastic time of 1:50:08. Michelle has a fantastic race finishing with a great PB of 1:41:48.

Wednesday evening saw 9 members travel to Eye to take part in the Peterborough 5k Series. First home for the club was Richard Stapleton with a fantastic PB 22:36 followed closely by with Mark Mattless 22:41, Matt Hunter 24:14, Vicki Drake 25:05, Tracy Pratt 29:30 PB, Debbie Agger 29:32, Steve Clarke 31:01, Maisie Pratt 31:31 and Anne-Marie Mattless 32:08.

Saturday saw family efforts taking on the wet and muddy 3k Insane Terrain obstacle course at Washbrook Farm, Doddington. Amy Baxter and daughter Ruby along with Dawn Ball And daughter Casey took part to help raise money for Fenland Gymnastics Academy which is in Wisbech.

It’s a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members: Peterborough 5k series. Picture: TCRC. It’s a family affair for Three Counties Running Club members: Peterborough 5k series. Picture: TCRC.

There was Sublime Efforts Sunday at the Sublime Peterborough Midsummer 10k Race where 10 members took part, 1 member winning 2nd in age and 1 running her first ever 10k.

First home for the club was Nick Clarey in a great time of 46:37 followed by Gary Ingrey 47:30, Amy Baxter 49:43(2nd in age), Dawn Ball 54:42, Alice Ingman 1:00:13, Lorraine Parker 1:00:14, Leanne Taylor 1:01:00, Sandra Rhodes 1:13:02, Alice Bancroft-Turner 1:13:02(1st 10k) And Jennie Sinclair 1:13:25.

Next it was the Junior Members turn at Junior Parkrun in Wisbech. There was 54 runners in total with 15 being TCRC Junior Members.

First home for the club was William Durkin 8:58PB, Maisie Macdonald 8:59, Hayden Hall 9:44, Ronnie Watts 9:46, Keira Fines 10:16, Stephanie Harbord 10:43, Jake Trundle 11:04, Isaac Western 11:17, Callum Bates 12:02, Frankie Watts 12:20, Kallum Hall 13:35, Esme Drake 16:06PB, Lenny Lawrence 16:38PB, Joseph Durkin 24:30 and Laurence Durkin 25:24.

There was another brilliant run and PB for Oliver Knott at KingLynn JPR finishing in a great time of 11:50.

Club members traveled to Kingslynn Parkrun to support some of the beginners in their first 5k race. Newly fledged runners Diane Petchell, Jeanette Smith and Jonathon Beesley all had fantastic runs on their Parkrun debuts. Club member Lee Johnson also had a fantastic run finishing in 8th place out of 363 runners.

Other Parkrun results

Bath Skyline

Lisa and Andi Woolley 35:35

Cambridge

Stephen Rhodes 24:02

Sandra Rhodes 35:18

Sherwood Pines

Colin Apps 22:30

You may also want to watch:

Joely Apps 45:23

March

Melvin Green 29:38

Donna Johnson 37:08

Richmond Park

Michelle Brown 24:31

Stuart Brown 24:33

California Country Parkrun

Justin Showell 24:03(SC)

King's Lynn

Lee Johnson 19:22

Mathew Knott 22:06

Jonathon Beesley 23:21PB

Diane Petchell 31:58PB

Sarah Johnson 32:00

Sarah Lamb 32:01

Janette Smith 37:38PB

Sarah-jane Macdonald 37:41

The next free 12 week beginners course starts on Wednesday at 6pm from Leverington Sports and Social Club. If you have never run before, coming back from injury or just want to get fit, why not turn up and give it a try. No need to book just come along.

Three Counties Running Club are next flying the flag on Thursday evening supporting Thomas Clarkson Academy at their Race for Life event helping to raise money for Cancer Research.